Harvey Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,070 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,420 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 2.3% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 123.8% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 175,909 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $21,081,000 after purchasing an additional 97,319 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,045,908 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,382,000 after buying an additional 132,800 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 55,378 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after buying an additional 30,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $48,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,886 shares in the company, valued at $9,367,790.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,797 shares of company stock valued at $12,339,005 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.06.

ABT traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $117.13. 4,629,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,396,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.13. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $86.16 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The stock has a market cap of $208.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.