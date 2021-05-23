HashCoin (HSC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded down 19.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One HashCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, HashCoin has traded down 67.1% against the dollar. HashCoin has a market capitalization of $415,389.16 and $70,425.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HashCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00050995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00015793 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.59 or 0.00732001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00074847 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000276 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HashCoin (HSC) is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

HashCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HashCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.