Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $31.74, but opened at $32.94. Hawkins shares last traded at $33.76, with a volume of 353 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.123 dividend. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.39%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HWKN. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hawkins from $33.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $695.80 million, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.11.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 16.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWKN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 4,980.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 622.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 1,179.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 100.0% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Company Profile (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

