Head-To-Head Contrast: Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) & Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) and Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Betterware de Mexico and Revolve Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Betterware de Mexico N/A N/A N/A Revolve Group 12.21% 36.19% 22.20%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Betterware de Mexico and Revolve Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Betterware de Mexico $340.48 million 4.59 $15.87 million $0.47 90.91 Revolve Group $580.65 million 5.99 $56.79 million $0.70 68.84

Revolve Group has higher revenue and earnings than Betterware de Mexico. Revolve Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Betterware de Mexico, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.7% of Betterware de Mexico shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.6% of Revolve Group shares are held by institutional investors. 58.7% of Revolve Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Betterware de Mexico and Revolve Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Betterware de Mexico 0 0 2 0 3.00 Revolve Group 0 7 10 1 2.67

Betterware de Mexico presently has a consensus price target of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.03%. Revolve Group has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.62%. Given Betterware de Mexico’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Betterware de Mexico is more favorable than Revolve Group.

Summary

Revolve Group beats Betterware de Mexico on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, technology and mobility, and others. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico. The company was formerly known as Betterware de MÃ©xico, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1995 and is based in Zapopan, Mexico. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Invex Security Trust 2397.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc. operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands. It also offers various luxury brands. The company was formerly known as Advance Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Revolve Group, Inc. in October 2018. Revolve Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

