Head-To-Head Contrast: NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) versus BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL)

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) and NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares BlackLine and NICE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackLine -19.79% -1.30% -0.42% NICE 11.98% 12.17% 7.42%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.4% of BlackLine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of NICE shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of BlackLine shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of NICE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BlackLine and NICE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackLine 0 3 7 0 2.70 NICE 0 2 11 0 2.85

BlackLine presently has a consensus target price of $143.11, suggesting a potential upside of 37.55%. NICE has a consensus target price of $292.62, suggesting a potential upside of 30.57%. Given BlackLine’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe BlackLine is more favorable than NICE.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BlackLine and NICE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackLine $351.74 million 17.17 -$38.05 million ($0.11) -945.82 NICE $1.65 billion 8.57 $196.67 million $4.57 49.04

NICE has higher revenue and earnings than BlackLine. BlackLine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NICE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

BlackLine has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NICE has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NICE beats BlackLine on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc. provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing. The company also provides cash application that drives end-to-end process from an invoice to cash in the bank. In addition, it offers intercompany workflow that stores permissions by entity and transaction type, ensuring that both the initiator and the approver of the intercompany transaction are authorized to conduct business; intercompany processing, which records an organization's intercompany transactions; and netting and settlement that generates a real-time, aggregated settlement matrix, which shows the balance of transactions across an entire organization. The company sells its solutions primarily through direct sales force to multinational corporations, large domestic enterprises, and mid-market companies across various industries. BlackLine, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels. The company also provides AI driven smarter processes, agile workforce engagement, and customer experience management solutions. In addition, it offers NICE platform, a financial crime and compliance solution that handles various process, including detection, investigation, remediation, and reporting; and X-Sight, a cloud-based financial crime risk management platform-as-a-service. Further, the company provides professional service and support at various stages of the technology lifecycle, including defining requirements, planning, design, implementation, customization, optimization, maintenance, and ongoing support. NICE Ltd. sells its solutions directly to customers, as well as indirectly through selected partners. The company was formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd. and changed its name to NICE Ltd. in June 2016. NICE Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is based in Ra'anana, Israel.

