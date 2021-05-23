Head-To-Head Contrast: TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) vs. NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) and NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares TELA Bio and NuVasive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELA Bio -145.90% -56.47% -33.51% NuVasive -4.70% 6.47% 2.26%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TELA Bio and NuVasive’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELA Bio $18.21 million 10.51 -$28.79 million ($2.23) -5.94 NuVasive $1.05 billion 3.48 -$37.15 million $1.23 57.54

TELA Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NuVasive. TELA Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NuVasive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for TELA Bio and NuVasive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELA Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00 NuVasive 1 5 7 0 2.46

TELA Bio currently has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 54.72%. NuVasive has a consensus target price of $68.43, indicating a potential downside of 3.32%. Given TELA Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TELA Bio is more favorable than NuVasive.

Risk & Volatility

TELA Bio has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NuVasive has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.2% of TELA Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.9% of NuVasive shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of TELA Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of NuVasive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NuVasive beats TELA Bio on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs. It markets its products through a single direct sales force, principally in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone. The company also offers reline fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment; integrated global alignment platform consisting of Bendini spinal rod bending system that assists with manual rod manipulation for spinal fixation; Lessray that is an image enhancement platform designed to reduce radiation exposure in the operating room, as well as Pulse, which integrates multiple enabling technologies to enhance workflow, reduce variability, and increase the reproducibility of surgical outcomes; and various biologics that are used to aid in the spinal fusion or bone healing process. In addition, it provides MAGEC, a spinal bracing and distraction system, Precice limb lengthening system, and various other products for treating specialized orthopedic procedures; onsite and remote monitoring of the neurological systems of patients undergoing spinal and brain-related surgeries; and cervical artificial disc technology for cervical total disc replacement procedures. The company sells its products to patients, surgeons, hospitals, and insurers through independent sales agents, directly employed sales personnel, and distributors in the United States and internationally. NuVasive, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

