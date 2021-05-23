Head to Head Survey: United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) and United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Calithera Biosciences and United Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calithera Biosciences 0 1 2 0 2.67 United Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00

Calithera Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 89.57%. United Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $227.14, indicating a potential upside of 20.36%. Given Calithera Biosciences’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Calithera Biosciences is more favorable than United Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.1% of Calithera Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of United Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of Calithera Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of United Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Calithera Biosciences and United Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calithera Biosciences N/A -74.47% -62.74% United Therapeutics 26.92% 12.27% 9.07%

Volatility and Risk

Calithera Biosciences has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Therapeutics has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Calithera Biosciences and United Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calithera Biosciences $22.25 million 7.02 -$90.14 million ($1.31) -1.61 United Therapeutics $1.48 billion 5.70 $514.80 million $11.54 16.35

United Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Calithera Biosciences. Calithera Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

United Therapeutics beats Calithera Biosciences on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors. The company also offers INCB001158, an oral inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology. The company is also developing CB-280, an oral arginase inhibitor that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and chronic airway infection; and CB-708, an orally administered small molecule inhibitor of CD73, as well as CB-668, an inhibitor of the enzyme IL4I1. It has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize Symbioscience's portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare. The company also has clinical trial collaboration with Pfizer to evaluate Pfizer's PARP inhibitor talazoparib and CDK4/6 inhibitor palbociclib, each in combination with telaglenasta. In addition, it has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of INCB001158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients. The company also engages in developing OreniPro, RemoPro, Tyvaso DPI, Trevyent, Ralinepag, and Aurora-GT to treat PAH; Unexisome to treat bronchopulmonary dysplasia; and the research and development of various organ transplantation-related technologies, including regenerative medicine, xenotransplantation, and ex-vivo lung perfusion, as well as the development of medicine for other diseases. It has licensing and collaboration agreements with Medtronic, Inc. to develop and commercialize the implantable system for Remodulin; Caremark, L.L.C. to provide refills of implanted pumps at its infusion centers; DEKA Research & Development Corp. to develop a semi-disposable system for the subcutaneous delivery of Remodulin; MannKind Corporation to develop and license treprostinil inhalation powder and Dreamboat devices; and Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop ralinepag for the treatment of PAH. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

