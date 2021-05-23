Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

HEINY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Heineken alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HEINY traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.33. 26,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a PE ratio of 52.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.28. Heineken has a 1-year low of $41.34 and a 1-year high of $60.93.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. Heineken’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

About Heineken

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.