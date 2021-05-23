Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) was upgraded by TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

HERXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins increased their price target on Héroux-Devtek from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Héroux-Devtek in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Get Héroux-Devtek alerts:

Shares of HERXF stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.65. Héroux-Devtek has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $13.70.

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.