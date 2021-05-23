Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James upgraded Héroux-Devtek from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Héroux-Devtek to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Héroux-Devtek currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$20.80.

HRX stock opened at C$17.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of C$638.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48. Héroux-Devtek has a one year low of C$9.12 and a one year high of C$18.23.

About Héroux-Devtek

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

