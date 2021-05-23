Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of Hexagon AB (publ) stock opened at $96.69 on Friday. Hexagon AB has a 52-week low of $49.06 and a 52-week high of $103.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.73 and a 200 day moving average of $89.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.512 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

