Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.60.

HIW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of HIW stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,141. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Highwoods Properties has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $45.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.58.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

In other news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $55,199.88. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIW. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 51,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,397 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 43.3% during the first quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 629,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,020,000 after purchasing an additional 190,148 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $668,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 41.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $10,770,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

