Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Receives $33.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Hilltop in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Compass Point cut Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Hilltop stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,189. Hilltop has a fifty-two week low of $16.49 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.37. Hilltop had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $523.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hilltop will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.48%.

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $680,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 671,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,838,973.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lee Lewis sold 70,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $2,405,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,117.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,567 shares of company stock valued at $6,053,411. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

