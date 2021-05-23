Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HIMS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $566,000. 4.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,246,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,567. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.60. Hims & Hers Health has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $25.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -55.70 and a beta of -0.08.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.74 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

