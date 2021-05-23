Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hims & Hers Health Inc. is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, primary care and more. Hims & Hers Health Inc., formerly known as Oaktree Acquisition Corp., is based in San Francisco. “

HIMS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a hold rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.33.

HIMS stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,246,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,567. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $25.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.70 and a beta of -0.08.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.74 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

