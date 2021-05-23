Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Hits New 52-Week High at $101.90

Shares of Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $101.90 and last traded at $101.61, with a volume of 19720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hitachi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.76 and its 200 day moving average is $88.08.

About Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY)

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers systems integration, consulting, and cloud services, as well as servers, storage products, software, telecommunications and network equipment, and ATMs; industrial machinery and plants, elevators, escalators, and railway systems; thermal, nuclear, and renewable energy power generation systems; and transmission and distribution systems.

