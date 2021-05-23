HollyGold Price Tops $0.51 on Exchanges (HGOLD)

HollyGold (CURRENCY:HGOLD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One HollyGold coin can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001547 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HollyGold has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and $1.53 million worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HollyGold has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.33 or 0.00400326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00048015 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.90 or 0.00185641 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003260 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.44 or 0.00687173 BTC.

HollyGold Profile

HollyGold launched on May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,078,302 coins. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld.

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”. “

Buying and Selling HollyGold

