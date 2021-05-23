Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Sets New 1-Year High at $74.96

Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $74.96 and last traded at $74.58, with a volume of 855 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.65.

HLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.55 and its 200-day moving average is $67.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLI. FMR LLC raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,559,000 after acquiring an additional 30,698 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 104,036 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

