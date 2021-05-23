Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Trading 1.5% Higher

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP)’s stock price traded up 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.68 and last traded at $19.25. 53,806 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 162% from the average session volume of 20,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.96.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.28.

