Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €55.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €55.00 ($64.71) price target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.30 ($35.65) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €34.34 ($40.40).

ETR:BOSS opened at €45.36 ($53.36) on Friday. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 52 week high of €45.84 ($53.93). The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion and a PE ratio of -14.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €38.05 and its 200-day moving average price is €30.73.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

