Huobi BTC Reaches Market Cap of $1.06 Billion (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $1.06 billion and $5.47 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for $33,299.79 or 0.99414895 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.78 or 0.00411349 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00050919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.41 or 0.00186328 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003266 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $250.20 or 0.00746945 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 31,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us.

