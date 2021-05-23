Hxro (HXRO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.50 Million

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. One Hxro coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001367 BTC on major exchanges. Hxro has a market capitalization of $114.61 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hxro has traded down 17.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00063023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00018836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $342.36 or 0.00917201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00087592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Hxro Profile

Hxro (HXRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,693,272 coins. The official website for Hxro is www.hxro.io. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Buying and Selling Hxro

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hxro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hxro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

