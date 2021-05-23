HyperDAO (HDAO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.17 Million

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $5.17 million and $141,564.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HyperDAO has traded 30.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00058348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00016990 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.61 or 0.00850725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,948.68 or 0.08344848 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00078567 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO (HDAO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,180,376 coins. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com. The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

