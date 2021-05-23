IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBEX shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IBEX in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $404.58 million and a PE ratio of -57.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.40. IBEX has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. IBEX had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 33.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that IBEX will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in IBEX by 236.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 248,993 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IBEX during the fourth quarter worth about $501,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 0.7% in the first quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 136,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of IBEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 49,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

