IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Position Increased by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $4,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,190,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 818,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,005,000 after acquiring an additional 186,357 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,181,000 after acquiring an additional 180,903 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 6,462.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 112,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,393,000 after acquiring an additional 110,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 206,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,144,000 after acquiring an additional 110,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $219.96. 267,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,578. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.42. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $145.85 and a twelve month high of $235.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.54%.

IEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.44.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

