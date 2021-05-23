imbrex (REX) Market Capitalization Tops $117,232.29

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Over the last seven days, imbrex has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar. imbrex has a total market cap of $117,232.29 and $14.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One imbrex coin can currently be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00057321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003152 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00016594 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.86 or 0.00829838 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,841.48 or 0.08106922 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00078251 BTC.

imbrex Coin Profile

imbrex (CRYPTO:REX) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

Buying and Selling imbrex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade imbrex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase imbrex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

