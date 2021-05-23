iMedia Brands (IMBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 60.54%.

NASDAQ IMBI opened at $7.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58. iMedia Brands has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.92.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of iMedia Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

