Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Receives $59.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.67.

A number of research firms have commented on IMUX. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immunic in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Sunday, March 7th.

NASDAQ IMUX traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.43. The stock had a trading volume of 101,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,331. Immunic has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $28.21. The stock has a market cap of $292.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.55.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.92). On average, research analysts expect that Immunic will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Immunic news, Chairman Duane Nash bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,908. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Immunic by 1,041.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Immunic by 469,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Immunic by 311.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Immunic by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Immunic by 45,018.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 24,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

