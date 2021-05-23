ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.39 Million

Equities research analysts expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) to post $19.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.64 million and the lowest is $16.14 million. ImmunoGen posted sales of $15.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year sales of $70.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $66.70 million to $73.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $76.22 million, with estimates ranging from $48.40 million to $116.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.52 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 169.72% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IMGN shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,305,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,073,000 after buying an additional 1,149,004 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 257.6% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 9,131,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,968,000 after buying an additional 6,577,922 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 201.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,595,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,324,000 after buying an additional 3,738,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,646,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,968,000 after buying an additional 2,850,590 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 15.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,516,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,486,000 after buying an additional 470,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

IMGN opened at $6.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.44. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

