IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 35,070 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 372,325 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 35,070 shares during the quarter. Xilinx accounts for 1.6% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $46,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Xilinx by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,657,023 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $660,226,000 after buying an additional 408,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Xilinx by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,023,947 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $428,706,000 after buying an additional 783,335 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $415,385,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Xilinx by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,853,110 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $262,715,000 after purchasing an additional 201,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Xilinx by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,426,554 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $176,750,000 after purchasing an additional 856,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XLNX shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.47.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XLNX stock traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $122.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.50. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

