IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,658 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Adobe by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $3.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $488.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,568,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,486. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $499.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $480.29. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $361.44 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The firm has a market cap of $233.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.08.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

