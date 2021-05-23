IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $8.73 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 11,885.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 127,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 126,338 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $8,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $626,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 375.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 15,349 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.93. 7,088,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,873,374. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $52.44 and a 1-year high of $72.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.79.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

