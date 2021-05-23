IndexIQ Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,122 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $16,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $265.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,041. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.11 and a 52 week high of $278.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $269.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

