IndexIQ Advisors LLC Trims Position in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 71.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 333,548 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of CoreLogic worth $10,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in CoreLogic in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in CoreLogic in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in CoreLogic by 3,754.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in CoreLogic by 386.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreLogic stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.64. The company had a trading volume of 680,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,200. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.05. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $90.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.15.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $422.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreLogic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.13.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

