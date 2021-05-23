Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 627 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 8,022 shares.The stock last traded at $46.52 and had previously closed at $46.64.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average of $42.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.4008 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Industrias Bachoco’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.35. Industrias Bachoco’s dividend payout ratio is 21.74%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBA. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Industrias Bachoco in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 40.7% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 20.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 4.7% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 31.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA)

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

