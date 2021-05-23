Ink Protocol (XNK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $823.00

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $823.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 30.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00060879 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003519 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00017175 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.67 or 0.00865862 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,043.67 or 0.08621608 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00079793 BTC.

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol (XNK) is a coin. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Ink Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

