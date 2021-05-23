Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL) by 95.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,021 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

IJUL stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.40. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.07.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.