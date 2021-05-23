Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVZ opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17. Innoviz Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $17.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INVZ. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. 28.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

