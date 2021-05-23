Insider Buying: Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd (LON:DORE) Insider Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd (LON:DORE) insider Hugh W. M. Little acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($125,424.61).

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd has a one year low of GBX 94 ($1.23) and a one year high of GBX 102.20 ($1.34).

