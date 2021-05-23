Insider Buying: Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Purchases £380.76 in Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) insider Robert MacLeod purchased 12 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,173 ($41.46) per share, with a total value of £380.76 ($497.47).

Robert MacLeod also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Robert MacLeod acquired 12 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,173 ($41.46) per share, with a total value of £380.76 ($497.47).

On Wednesday, March 17th, Robert MacLeod acquired 12 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,030 ($39.59) per share, with a total value of £363.60 ($475.05).

LON JMAT opened at GBX 3,168 ($41.39) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,196.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,850.38. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,963.50 ($25.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,363 ($43.94). The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.64. The company has a market cap of £6.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JMAT shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,725 ($35.60).

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

