Insider Buying: Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) CEO Buys $74,791.08 in Stock

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) CEO Preston Klassen purchased 20,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $74,791.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at $74,791.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MTCR traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,180,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,245. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.70. Metacrine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $16.19. The stock has a market cap of $104.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00. The company has a current ratio of 17.33, a quick ratio of 17.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). On average, analysts forecast that Metacrine, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTCR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Metacrine in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metacrine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Metacrine by 14.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 329,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 40,795 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Metacrine by 334.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 240,950 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Metacrine during the fourth quarter worth $611,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Metacrine by 22.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 10,926 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Metacrine by 13,749.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 47,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

About Metacrine

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

