Insider Buying: Mitchell Services Limited (ASX:MSV) Insider Acquires A$99,900.00 in Stock

Mitchell Services Limited (ASX:MSV) insider Nathan Mitchell purchased 270,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.37 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$99,900.00 ($71,357.14).

Nathan Mitchell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mitchell Services alerts:

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Nathan Mitchell purchased 465,000 shares of Mitchell Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.42 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$193,905.00 ($138,503.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Mitchell Services Company Profile

Mitchell Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and mine site drilling services to the exploration, mining, and energy industries, primarily in Australia. It offers coal exploration, mineral exploration, mine services, large diameter, coal seam gas, directional drilling services, coal mine gas drainage, and wireline services.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchell Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchell Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.