Insider Buying: U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.67 per share, with a total value of $116,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE USPH traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,343. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.97 and a 1-year high of $143.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41 and a beta of 1.46.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $112.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.36 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.19%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 46.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on USPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barrington Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

