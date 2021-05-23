Insider Selling: Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Director Sells $87,222.40 in Stock

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Director Aya Jakobovits sold 6,208 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $87,222.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Aya Jakobovits also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Aya Jakobovits sold 1,792 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $25,500.16.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Aya Jakobovits sold 10,000 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $132,300.00.

NASDAQ ACET traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $14.46. 138,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,508. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.77. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $21.70.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.34). Equities research analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 928,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the third quarter valued at $115,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 3,698.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the first quarter valued at $238,000. 29.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACET shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

