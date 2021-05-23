Insider Selling: Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) General Counsel Sells $150,000.00 in Stock

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 426,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,790,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Veer Bhavnagri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Veer Bhavnagri sold 10,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $320,500.00.

NASDAQ ALLO traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,694,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,204. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.88. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $38.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.62.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 15,797 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,257,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 62.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

