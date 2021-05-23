Insider Selling: ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) General Counsel Sells $463,915.62 in Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) General Counsel Devang Shah sold 55,426 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $463,915.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 86,061 shares in the company, valued at $720,330.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Devang Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Devang Shah sold 50,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $810,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Devang Shah sold 214,949 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $4,223,747.85.

Shares of WISH opened at $9.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.65. ContextLogic Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $32.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.59.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on WISH shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.92.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

