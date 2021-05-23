Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Sells 16,853 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) insider Artur Bergman sold 16,853 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $726,869.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 318,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,735,438.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $664,900.30.

On Monday, May 3rd, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $894,658.69.

On Monday, April 26th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,016,388.81.

On Monday, April 19th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $975,571.72.

On Monday, April 12th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $981,773.61.

On Monday, April 5th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $994,321.62.

On Monday, March 29th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $925,379.68.

On Monday, March 22nd, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $1,036,725.24.

On Monday, March 8th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $927,398.90.

Fastly stock opened at $44.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a current ratio of 11.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.39 and a beta of 1.04. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.48 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 43.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Fastly in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

