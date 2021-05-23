Insider Selling: Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Director Sells 23,779 Shares of Stock

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Director A Scott Anderson sold 23,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $1,407,479.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,372.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $62.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.44 and a 1-year high of $65.46.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $248.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.06 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMSI shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 314.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.