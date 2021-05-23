Insider Selling: Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Insider Sells $59,053.41 in Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) insider Donald P. Lehr sold 8,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $59,053.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 300,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,993,999.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Precigen stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.80. 895,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.71. Precigen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.93.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 83.29% and a negative net margin of 134.74%. The business had revenue of $19.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Precigen in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Precigen by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Precigen in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Precigen in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PGEN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Precigen in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.54.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

