Insider Selling: Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Insider Sells 1,850 Shares of Stock

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $245,939.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,133.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jodi Perry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of Raymond James stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $151,048.00.

Shares of RJF traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $133.50. 626,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,572. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.87. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $63.91 and a 12 month high of $138.56.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 14.90%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RJF. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Raymond James by 83.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RJF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup restated a “positive” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.36.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

